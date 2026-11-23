On Monday, November 23, at St. Sophia Cathedral within the “St. Sophia of Kyiv” National Reserve, the results of a restoration project—carried out with grant support from UNESCO—were unveiled; as part of this project, hidden monumental paintings were revealed for the first time in half a century.

According to Nelya Kukovalska, the reserve’s director general, the restoration specialists uncovered three scenes: “The Myrrh-Bearing Women at the Lord’s Tomb,” “The Apostles Peter and John at the Lord’s Tomb,” and “The Resurrection of the Lord.”

In addition, visitors were shown the uncovered portion of a dedicatory inscription from the time of the Mohyla Renaissance at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, which mentions the year 1011 as the date of the cathedral’s founding. First Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytsky noted that the reserve’s systematic and consistent work is yielding tangible results and congratulated the team on the completion of the restoration of previously closed sections of the frescoes.

Source: Ukrinform.

The St. Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve reported on a rare archaeological find—a 12th-century ceramic pysanka. It is kept in the reserve’s collection storage. This is a so-called “rattling pysanka.”

On June 23, 28 seismic sensors were installed at the St. Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve with support from UNESCO. The equipment will record vibrations from explosions, missile and drone flyovers, as well as other factors that may affect the condition of the historic structure.

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