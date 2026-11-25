Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn is gradually returning to her creative work following the tragic event that struck her family in October. The artist showed how she is currently working on new music and shared photos from the recording studio.

On her photo blog, she posted pictures of herself working on new music with a sound engineer. Standing next to her is her husband and producer, Vitaliy Chovnik, who is supporting his wife during this difficult time.

“Headfirst into work,” Iryna Fedyshyn captioned the photos succinctly.

It seems that her creative work is currently helping the artist gradually recover from what she has been through. She recently released her first song since the tragedy, titled “Pain.” Fedyshyn explained that she wanted to convey her own experiences through the song and offer support to others who are also coping with loss.

The singer’s new post has garnered many heartfelt comments. Followers are delighted by her return to work, express their support, and say they’re looking forward to new songs and concerts.

“We’re glad to see you back at work; we’re looking forward to your songs.”

“You’re amazing, Iryna! We’re looking forward to seeing you and hearing your new songs. We’re so happy to see you again. We love you and wish you continued success in your creative endeavors.”

“Iryna! You’re amazing for not giving up! We’re looking forward to new concerts!”

“Well done, strong woman!”

News of the tragedy in Iryna Fedyshyn’s family broke on October 13. At that time, her husband and producer, Vitaliy Chovnik, announced that the couple had lost their daughter in the eighth month of pregnancy. The singer herself had suffered a life-threatening condition.

Later, the artist revealed that they had named the baby girl Veronica. Due to severe complications during the pregnancy, doctors had to remove Iryna’s uterus. As a result, she will no longer be able to have children.

According to Fedyshyn, the tragedy occurred due to premature placental abruption, which was accompanied by internal bleeding. The singer first felt pain in the evening, but it subsided at first. When the discomfort returned, she sought medical attention. After a home examination, the doctors recommended that she take certain medications and wait for them to take effect.

The artist arrived at the maternity hospital late at night. During the examination, doctors could not detect the baby’s heartbeat and diagnosed placental abruption. Due to severe bleeding, Iryna underwent a complex surgery.

According to the singer, the medical discharge summary noted fetal death in utero, hysterectomy, and grade III hemorrhagic shock.

After this ordeal, the family appealed to the Ministry of Health, requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the medical care provided. A Ministry of Health commission later reported seven identified violations, including a delay in ultrasound diagnosis and the late detection of placental abruption.

Earlier, Iryna Fedyshyn released a detailed chronology of events related to the tragedy.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn presented her new song “Pain,” which became her first work following the tragedy in her family—the death of her daughter at 35 weeks of pregnancy. The lyrics were written by the artist herself and her husband, Vitaliy Chovnik.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

A commission from the Ministry of Health identified seven violations in the provision of medical care at St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv. According to Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, that is where the family lost their daughter.

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