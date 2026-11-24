Rockstar Games, known for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, may grant permission to produce a movie or TV series based on its iconic Western. According to The Ankler, the film rights could cost over $100 million. At the same time, Rockstar is not yet interested in adapting GTA, despite the games’ enormous success.

Rockstar Games is considering expanding the Red Dead Redemption franchise beyond the gaming industry. According to The Ankler, citing sources in Hollywood, the company has become more open to proposals from movie studios and streaming platforms. This involves selling a license that would allow for the creation of movies or TV series based on the game.

According to the publication, at one point Rockstar discussed a minimum price for such rights of over $100 million. That’s approximately 76 million pounds sterling. It’s important to note that this specifically refers to a license for a film or TV adaptation, not the budget for a future movie or series. Also, there is currently no confirmation that the company has already signed a deal with a specific studio or streaming service.

By comparison, in 2017, Amazon paid $250 million for the television rights to “The Lord of the Rings.” The cost of the Red Dead Redemption license, as reported by The Ankler, is significantly lower, though this is one of Rockstar’s most famous game franchises.

Why Rockstar Doesn’t Want to Adapt GTA

Interestingly, the company is in no hurry to adapt its flagship series—Grand Theft Auto—for the screen. According to The Ankler, despite numerous offers from representatives of the film industry, Rockstar is not interested in adapting GTA. Instead, it is Red Dead Redemption that may get the chance for its own movie or TV series. The company has not explained the exact reasons for this decision. At the same time, the success of GTA shows just how valuable this brand is to Rockstar. Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026, and the very next day, the company reported record-breaking launch results.

According to Rockstar, the game generated $3.79 billion in retail revenue on its first day. Another 32.5 million copies were sold prior to release. The company called these figures record-breaking for the launch of an entertainment product. However, the 32.5 million figure refers specifically to pre-release sales, not the number of copies sold during the first 24 hours.

Why Games Are Increasingly Being Adapted Into TV Series

Rockstar’s interest in potential screen adaptations arose amid the success of other video game adaptations. In particular, viewers responded well to Amazon’s “Fallout” and HBO’s “Some of Us.” These shows demonstrated that stories from video games can appeal not only to gamers but also to a broader audience. Hollywood is also working on new projects based on popular games. Among them are TV series adaptations of Baldur’s Gate, Wolfenstein, Far Cry, and Mass Effect.

However, it is not yet known whether Rockstar’s interest in Red Dead Redemption will turn into an actual film project. The company has not announced the signing of a deal, and the potential rights holder, director, cast, and release date for the future adaptation have not yet been named. So for now, we’re only talking about the possibility of an adaptation, not a movie or TV series that’s already in production. This was reported by The Ankler.

In the first four days after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, PlayStation 5 users spent a total of 683 million hours playing the game. Sony Interactive Entertainment reported that GTA 6 became the biggest launch in PlayStation history across all five generations of consoles.

The video game Grand Theft Auto VI, released on November 19, has become the most successful entertainment product in history. According to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., by the end of the day, the release had generated $3.79 billion in revenue worldwide.

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