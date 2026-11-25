The Ukrainian documentaries *Traces* and *The Last Message* have been included on the lists of films eligible for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 99th Academy Awards.

“Traces,” which the Ukrainian Oscar Committee selected to represent Ukraine, made the lists in two categories—“Best International Feature Film” and “Best Documentary Feature”— while “The Last Message” was accepted for consideration in the documentary category.

In total, a record 104 films were accepted for consideration in the “International Feature Film” category, and 190 works in the “Feature-Length Documentary” category. Preliminary voting will take place from December 7 to 11, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the official shortlists of 15 films in each of these categories on December 15.

The Ukrainian Film Academy announced this on Facebook.

The list of potential contenders for the 2027 Oscars includes films starring Tom Cruise, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and other Hollywood stars. Among the possible favorites are large-scale science fiction films, dramas, comedies, and thrillers.

Switzerland has submitted the documentary *Who Is Still Alive*, directed by Nicolas Vadimoff, for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. In the film, nine Palestinians recount their experiences during the war in Gaza and the lives they left behind.

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