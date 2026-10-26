Sofia Vergara and the frontman of Imagine Dragons were spotted having a romantic dinner in Los Angeles

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds were spotted together in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed having dinner with friends at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

According to the photos released, the 54-year-old actress and the 39-year-old musician spent the evening together, holding hands throughout the meal. Around 12:30 a.m., the couple decided to quietly leave the restaurant through a back exit. The outing came after the publication of memoirs by Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, and Reynolds’s recent breakup with actress Minka Kelly.

Source: TMZ.

Dan Reynolds, frontman of the American rock band Imagine Dragons, showed his support for Ukraine during a concert in the U.S. by raising a blue-and-yellow flag.

As a reminder, the American band Imagine Dragons released a short film for their song “Crushed,” which was filmed in Ukraine.

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