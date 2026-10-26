The National Media Literacy Test Has Begun in Ukraine—Here's How to Participate

On October 26, Ukraine began administering the National Media Literacy Test, which allows people to assess their information literacy skills.

“Russia actively uses disinformation as a weapon of war against Ukraine. At the same time, the development of artificial intelligence creates new challenges: it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake videos, voices, and images. That is why media literacy is an essential skill for everyone. The National Test helps us assess how well we can analyze information, recognize manipulation, and protect ourselves in the digital environment. “I invite everyone to participate and test their knowledge,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

This year, a team from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine developed a test consisting of five thematic sections: the reliability and impact of information, social media, responsible and ethical media behavior, fact-checking, and cyber hygiene and online safety.

Participants will be asked to find the correct solutions to familiar real-life situations. For example, how should one respond if an urgent evacuation alert is circulating in a messaging app, an acquaintance sends a suspicious video, an emotional fundraising campaign appears on social media, or someone asks you to click a link to receive financial aid?

Special attention is given to artificial intelligence, deepfakes, personal data protection, and information security during wartime. The questions help participants understand how to verify content, recognize fraudulent schemes, and share information responsibly.

Each question has four answer choices. Explanations for the questions help participants understand the correct answers and common mistakes. In this way, the test provides an opportunity to both test knowledge and improve skills.

Immediately after completing the test, participants will receive their results, including a chart and an assessment of their competencies. Depending on the number of correct answers, they can achieve one of four levels: “Newbie,” “Beginner,” “Almost a Guru,” or “Guru.”

Participants will also be able to download a certificate, share their results on social media, and view them in their “My Education” account.

How do I take the test?

Go to the Diya.Osvita platform. Register or log in to your account. Answer 25 questions and get your results.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture.

As a reminder, Ukraine is developing a new media literacy strategy through 2030.

Cybersecurity, recruitment, manipulation, and AI: how to protect children in the information war.

On June 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on the Communications Strategy for Preventing and Combating Corruption for 2026–2030, as well as an operational plan of measures for its implementation for 2026–2028.

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