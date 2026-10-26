Lviv bid farewell to Fedir Stryhun, People's Artist of Ukraine

On October 26 in Lviv, hundreds of people bid farewell to Fedir Stryhun, People’s Artist of Ukraine, actor, and director, who passed away after a long illness. Family members, colleagues, and numerous admirers of his work came to pay their respects to the artist.

The funeral service took place at the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul, followed by a citywide farewell ceremony on Rynok Square. The distinguished director and actor, known for his roles in the plays *Stolen Happiness* and *Hamlet* and the films *The Lost Letter* and *The Stone Soul*, was laid to rest in the family crypt at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Source: Lviv City Council.

Fedir Stryhun had been in the hospital following surgery, and the artist’s family needed financial assistance to cover the costs of his treatment and subsequent rehabilitation. On October 23, the People’s Artist passed away.

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