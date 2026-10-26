In Tatarbunary, in the Odesa region, a bust of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was covered with a decorative metal structure instead of being removed.

Photos released show that the monument has been completely concealed under a metal dome with decorative patterns.

Activists from the organization “Decolonization. Ukraine” have criticized this decision. They have long been demanding that the monument be removed from public space.

The monument had previously been at the center of a scandal due to renovation work. It is currently unknown who initiated the installation of the structure or who funded the work.

In the town of Kamianka in the Cherkasy district, a monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was dismantled. The monument was removed as part of an effort to clear public spaces of symbols associated with Russian cultural heritage.

In Odesa, a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was covered with wooden panels. The structure was installed by municipal workers on Primorsky Boulevard, where the monument has stood since the mid-19th century.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications issued an order regarding four monuments in the city of Kamianka, Cherkasy Oblast, which are not subject to inclusion in the register of cultural heritage sites. These monuments may now be officially dismantled.

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