The world's largest black diamond was unveiled in Dubai

The 888.88-carat “Infinity” black diamond was publicly unveiled for the first time in Dubai. It was presented by the Belgian company Diamond Trading NV during the Dubai Diamond Conference on October 26.

The 1,138-carat rough stone originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 1975, it was purchased by Andrew Coxon on behalf of De Beers.

In 2013, the American Gemological Institute examined the crystal and recorded it as the largest single-crystal natural diamond among those the institute had examined and described at that time.

The cutting and polishing took place from 2022 to 2024. As a result, the stone took on its current form, and nearly 50 years passed from the time the rough diamond was acquired until the work was completed.

According to Daniel de Belder, a representative of Diamond Trading NV, during the cutting process, specialists sought to preserve the stone’s natural features—which attest to its formation and journey from the Earth’s depths to the surface—rather than removing all irregularities and distinctive marks.

The diamond’s value and details regarding a potential sale have not been officially announced.

Source: DMCC (Dubai Multi-Commodity Center)

A U.S. Navy reservist found a 6.03-carat diamond in Arkansas during a live TikTok broadcast. The gem is estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

The average price of a one-carat natural diamond has fallen by 51% over the past five years—from $8,007 in 2021 to $3,898 today.

At a Christie’s auction in Geneva, Switzerland, the famous pear-shaped blue diamond “Mellon Blue” was sold for $25.6 million.

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