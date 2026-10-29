Olena Svitlytska Responded to Criticism of Her Performance on "The Voice of the Country"

Actress Olena Svitlytska responded to the wave of criticism following her participation in the blind auditions for the 14th season of “The Voice of Ukraine.” She made it onto Natalia Mogilevskaya’s team, but her performance drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Svitlytska said on Instagram that she was particularly surprised by accusations of favoritism and suggestions that her participation in the show had been paid for. According to the actress, throughout her career she has auditioned hundreds of times and faced rejection, but never lost faith in herself.

She emphasized that she does not consider herself a professional singer, but decided to try to make her dream come true. The actress also stated that she is open to constructive feedback and is willing to work harder on her singing.

Svitlytska assured that she does not regret participating in the project. She called the experience a great honor, mentioning the support of her partner Taras Tsymbaliuk, meeting Tina Karol and Natalia Mogilevska, and the opportunity to learn from a professional singer.

The actress added that she won’t let negative comments define her worth. She wants to be a role model for her daughters and show them that it’s worth pursuing their dreams, even if they have to face rejection time and time again.

Source: Olena Svitlytska’s Instagram

Ukrainian actress Olena Svitlytska participated in the 14th season of the singing competition “The Voice of the Country,” performing the song “Samotnia Bossa” by singer Gaitana.

Artem Pivovarov became the fourth coach of the new season of “The Voice of the Country.” He will join Tina Karol, Natalia Mogilevskaya, and MONATIK.

The grand finale of the European season of “The Voice of the Country” took place in Warsaw. The live broadcast was supported by the Polish broadcaster Telewizja Polska (TVP).

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