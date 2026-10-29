Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, and his wife, Kristen Pazik, publicly wished their eldest son, Jordan, a happy birthday. He turned 22 on October 29.

The couple posted a heartfelt message to their son on social media, expressing their love for him.

Jordan is currently studying at Yale University in the United States. He has previously said that he is proud of his Ukrainian roots and fondly recalls the time he spent in Ukraine toward the end of his father’s athletic career.

Source: Andriy Shevchenko’s Instagram

Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, congratulated Harry Kane on winning the “Golden Ball — 2026” award and spoke about his role at the awards ceremony.

Andriy Shevchenko became the third Ukrainian soccer player in history to win the “Golden Ball.” He earned this prestigious individual award more than 20 years ago while playing for Italy’s AC Milan.

Christian Shevchenko, 19, the son of legendary Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, signed a contract with the English club “Sholing.”

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