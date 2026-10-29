China’s 2026 box office exceeds $4.73 billion — ECNS

China’s box office revenue for 2026, including ticket pre-sales, exceeded 31.5 billion yuan, or about $4.73 billion. The industry reached these figures as of Monday, ECNS reports, citing industry data.

Revenue including pre-sales

The stated amount includes box office revenue from theatrical releases and ticket pre-sales. The 31.5 billion yuan total is equivalent to approximately $4.73 billion.

The data cover the results of China’s film distribution market from the beginning of 2026 through the Monday specified in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chinese films in the annual top 10

Chinese films took eight places among the year’s ten highest-grossing releases. They include “Pegasus 3,” “Welcome to Long Restaurant,” “Kung Fu Soccer,” “Eight Immortals,” “Dear You,” “Blades of the Guardians,” “Scare Out,” and “Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector.”

The report does not specify which other two films made the top 10 highest-grossing releases of 2026.

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