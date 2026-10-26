Video: Olena Svitlytska Performed on "The Voice of Ukraine"

Ukrainian actress Olena Svitlytska took part in the 14th season of the singing competition “The Voice of the Country,” performing the song “Samotnia Bossa” by singer Gaitana.

During the actress’s performance, Nataliya Mogilevska turned her chair around, and the singer joined her team. Another judge on the show, Tina Karol, explained that she did not select her because her team was already full. Backstage, Svitlytska was supported by her partner, actor Taras Tsymbalyuk, who congratulated her on stage with a bouquet of roses.

“For me, this step means pursuing my dreams no matter what! It feels like there’s a war in the country, and we’re not living—we’re just surviving. And that’s exactly how I feel sometimes. Just like all of us. But *The Voice* has become a beacon for me, one that seems to have breathed new life into me. I remember that little Olena who wanted so badly to sing from a young age and used to put on concerts in her grandmother’s house together with her sisters. I think I’m not the only one with such warm memories. And I’ve also realized that when you start to shine—people will judge you anyway. It doesn’t matter if you’re an actress or a saleswoman at a rural store, if you’re famous or just a mom on maternity leave… People will say all sorts of things about you anyway. So what difference does it make if you have a dream that’s bound to come true?” shared Olena Svitlytska.

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Source: The Voice of Ukraine TV show.

Artem Pivovarov became the fourth coach of the new season of “The Voice of the Country.” He will join Tina Karol, Natalia Mogilevska, and MONATIK.

The grand finale of the European season of “The Voice of the Country” took place in Warsaw. The live broadcast was supported by the Polish broadcaster Telewizja Polska (TVP).

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