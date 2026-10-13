A terrible tragedy has struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn

The daughter whom the family had been so eagerly awaiting was born, but she has since passed away in the family of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

The singer’s husband, Vitaliy Chovnik, announced this on social media on October 13, 2026. According to him, his wife is in a serious physical and psychological condition, and her life was in danger. The family is not currently disclosing details or the circumstances of the tragedy, asking those who care to offer their prayers.

Source: Vitaliy Chovnik on Facebook.

On September 30, singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who was eight months pregnant, revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Pregnant Iryna Fedyshyn showed her family harvesting potatoes in her mother’s garden.

Iryna Fedyshyn announced her third pregnancy.

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