Video: Boris April Returns to the Screen as Zi Faamelu

Former “Star Factory” contestant Boris April, who now performs under the name Zi Faamelu, appeared in a video message to the contestants of the show’s new season.

The artist wished the young performers courage and the freedom to be themselves. She was previously known as Zianja.

After appearing on “Star Factory” in 2008, April gained popularity in Ukraine. In 2014, she came out, and in 2020, she changed her stage name to Zi Faamelu.

The singer currently lives in Germany, where she has refugee status, and hosts an English-language talk show.

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As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olia Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.





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