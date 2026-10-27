In Israel, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) reported possible obstacles to voting at polling stations in Arab communities during the October 27 elections. The organization appealed to the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Justice Noam Sohlberg, urging him to urgently send inspectors to the polling stations, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Queues and slow voter processing

According to ACRI, voters at a number of polling stations were processed unusually slowly, resulting in long queues. Human rights advocates expressed concern that the delays may not be accidental and could prevent Arab citizens of Israel from exercising their right to vote.

Reports of problems came, in particular, from Rahat, Tel Sheva, Lakiya, Segev Shalom, Abu Tulul, Iksal, Jaljulia, Kafr Qara, Jisr az-Zarqa, Kafr Manda, Tamra, Kafr Kanna, Tira and Daburiyya.

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Incident in Segev Shalom

Separately, ACRI reported a situation near a high school in Segev Shalom. According to its information, a significant number of police officers and Border Police National Guard personnel were preventing voters from entering the polling station premises, explaining that this was necessary to control crowds. At the same time, there were few people inside, while around 200 voters waited outside for a long time.

The Adalah Legal Center also appealed to the Central Election Commission, demanding that Arabic-language ballots be urgently delivered to polling stations. The appeal was made after reports of a shortage of these ballots at various polling stations.

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