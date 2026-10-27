In Israel, the Network for Support of Detainees, linked to the protest movement, circulated an appeal to citizens flying in from abroad to take part in the elections. They were advised to save the numbers of a special emergency hotline, print them out and place them in their passports in case police take their phones.

Advice for voters from abroad

The message circulated in WhatsApp groups states that the network should be contacted in the event of detention or arrest by border police or Israeli police at Ben Gurion Airport, after landing, at a polling station on election day, or after the elections.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, a network representative described the initiative as a precautionary measure for possible situations. Asked about possible grounds for detention, she suggested that, among other things, a person's social media post could be a reason.

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Activists' concerns

According to the organization’s representative, network members fear the possible detention of people returning to vote for opposition parties. At the same time, she acknowledged that there have so far been no unusual incidents during the elections and that voters' arrivals in recent days have proceeded without problems.

The network stressed that it had prepared the contacts in advance for different scenarios and expects the police to perform their work properly.

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