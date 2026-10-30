Algerian military convoy arrives in Niger — Asharq Al-Awsat

An Algerian military convoy has arrived in the city of Arlit in northwestern Niger. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Reuters, this is the first foreign deployment of Algerian troops since the country sent forces to support Egypt during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Reuters spoke to 10 people who told the agency about the arrival of the first Algerian military convoy in Arlit, a city known for uranium mining.

Protection of economic interests

Algeria said the decision to deploy troops was made to protect its energy and economic interests. The size of the contingent and the schedule of its arrival were not disclosed.

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Algeria shares a border with Niger and has traditionally viewed stability in the Sahel and Sahara region as an important security priority. Algeria's state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach has investments in Niger.

Pipeline and security situation

Among the major energy projects involving Algeria, Niger and Nigeria is the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline. It is intended to supply African gas to Europe and other international markets.

Niger, like other Sahel countries in West Africa, is confronting groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Since July 2023, the country has been ruled by the military, which came to power after a coup and the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. Algeria initially opposed this coup.

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