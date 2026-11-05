In Abaqulusi, South Africa, two members of the African National Congress were injured and taken to hospital following an alleged attack while on their way to vote. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said this, TimesLIVE reports.

ANC statement

The ANC claims that supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party allegedly attacked the party's voters who were heading to vote in the Siyaphambili voting district in Ward 4 of the Abaqulusi Local Municipality. ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Sifiso Sonjica said that two party members were injured and hospitalized.

The party said it had informed the police about the incident and called on law enforcement authorities and the Electoral Commission of South Africa to intervene. The ANC described the event as political violence against its voters and called on police to investigate the alleged attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police position

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the conflict was not related to politics. According to him, those involved in the incident knew each other and were under the influence of alcohol.

Police advised the participants to file a report once they had sobered up and said that it would then register a case for investigation. A comment from the Inkatha Freedom Party could not be obtained at the time of publication.

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