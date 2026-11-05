Residents of Atteridgeville and Saulsville in South Africa named youth unemployment as one of the main problems facing their communities during municipal elections. Voters said they expected the elected candidates to create jobs and improve basic services, including water and electricity supply and sanitation.

As TimesLIVE reports, there were no large queues at several polling stations during the day, with voters arriving one at a time. Some explained that they had postponed their visit until the evening because of the heat or their work schedules.

Job search without results

32-year-old Naledi Mthimkhulu, who voted for the first time at a polling station at Motsweding School, said she had been looking for work since 2015. According to her, she submitted applications, took various courses, volunteered and tried to start her own business, but this did not produce results. She also linked high unemployment to rising crime.

Musima Molebale, 28, also took part in voting for the first time. He said young people actively look for vacancies, so claims that they are allegedly lazy are painful for them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nolita Makotoza, a resident of the Phomolong informal settlement, said she has a diploma in supply chain management, but her higher education institution is withholding her education certificate because of a debt of 9,000 rand. According to her, without this document it is difficult to look for work with only a school certificate.

Complaints about services and safety

At a polling station in the Saulsville hostel, 21-year-old Zimi Shushu complained about unsanitary conditions when using mobile toilets that have to be shared with hundreds of residents. She said there was a need for flush toilets.

19-year-old Okule Manolo spoke about the lack of electricity, a shortage of jobs and widespread crime. At the same time, she was not sure that her vote would bring change. A security officer who returned from a 12-hour shift to vote said he did not feel enthusiastic because of the lack of change over 35 years. Another voter, Ntshembo Maswanganyi, named disruptions to the water supply as her main concern.

Read us on