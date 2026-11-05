In Australia, Bartholomew Peter Dornbusch was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he drove a stolen truck into a police vehicle and pinned two police officers between vehicles. The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, near Goombungee, north of Toowoomba, ABC News reports.

Collision with police officers

That day, a Hino truck was stolen from a tyre business in the Darling Downs region. Later, a company employee spotted it opposite a petrol station near Goombungee. Police blocked the truck's path with their vehicle, after which Senior Sergeant Stephen Ingerson and Senior Constable Mark Pemberty tried to pull Dornbusch from the cab.

The then-45-year-old man drove forward, striking the front of the police vehicle. The truck then rolled backwards, and the driver accelerated again, turning the police car around and pinning the officers between the two vehicles. Both police officers were later thrown over the bonnet of the service vehicle.

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Ingerson suffered fractures to his spine and hip area, lost consciousness and required breathing support. He was flown by helicopter to Brisbane for emergency treatment. Pemberty sustained severe bruising and lacerations and later retired from service early.

Chase and sentence

After the collision, Dornbusch fled from police for about 40 minutes, repeatedly driving around police vehicles and road spikes. The truck was stopped at the Goombungee tip when a police officer deliberately drove his vehicle into its side. Methamphetamine was found in the man's system after his arrest.

Dornbusch had been in custody for nearly three and a half years since his arrest. Judge Michael Copley took into account his early guilty plea but stressed the need for severe penalties for endangering police officers' lives. The court imposed seven years in prison for malicious acts against police officers and another three years on separate drug trafficking charges. Because the offences were classified as serious and violent, Dornbusch will be eligible for parole only after serving at least 80% of the sentence.

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