US President Donald Trump discussed by phone with Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday the possibility and timing of intensifying military operations against Iran. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Axios, which quoted a US and an Israeli official.

Different approaches to strikes

According to Axios, Netanyahu urged Trump to begin strikes on Iran immediately after the US midterm elections. At the same time, the US president wanted to allow the negotiation process with Tehran to continue. An Israeli Axios source described the conversation as “tough,” while a US source called it “direct.”

Throughout the eight-month war, Trump has combined airstrikes and other attacks with efforts to reach an agreement that would allow peace talks to begin and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipments.

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Negotiations with Tehran

On Saturday, Trump told reporters that talks with Iran on ending the war were “going well.” He also said that the United States still needed to “take care of” one or two targets. The president stressed that Washington was in no hurry to take offensive action because, according to him, the United States had already inflicted significant losses on Iran’s military and nuclear program.

The conversation between Trump and Netanyahu took place after Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said that he had received a letter from US Vice President J.D. Vance regarding the resumption of stalled negotiations. Iranian state media also reported that a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for talks with Iranian officials.

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