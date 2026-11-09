Former US President Joe Biden said that cancer treatment sometimes slows him down, so he will reduce the number of scheduled public talks about his memoir, Promise Me, America. The book is set to be released on November 17. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Biden's post on X.

Response to treatment

Biden said that his doctors continue to view his response to treatment favorably. At the same time, he acknowledged that living with the illness comes with difficulties.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” Biden wrote. He added that he would not be able to hold as many talks about the book as he had hoped.

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Memoir about the presidency

According to Biden, he was diagnosed while working on the memoir. In the book, he talks about his presidency, the decisions he made, and America's role in the world.

The former president thanked people for their prayers and well wishes. He also recalled his father's advice: when you are knocked down, you need to get back up.

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