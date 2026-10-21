Bahrain and France signed a memorandum in Manama on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document is intended to promote the development of the knowledge, skills and capabilities needed for Bahrain's civilian nuclear program.

Training and expertise

The memorandum was concluded by Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs following French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the kingdom's capital. The document was signed in the presence of Macron and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The agreement provides for specialized training initiatives to build and sustain the expertise Bahrain needs to develop a civilian nuclear program, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Bahrain News Agency.

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Talks in Manama

During the talks, the leaders also discussed strengthening strategic cooperation in investment, economic development, defense, sustainable development and advanced technologies. King Hamad noted the defense cooperation agreement signed during his visit to France in February as a step toward broader engagement in security, energy and technology.

Macron, for his part, called for expanding cooperation in developing defense capabilities and the military industry, as well as strengthening energy ties. After Manama, the French president traveled to Doha. The visit to Bahrain was part of his tour of Persian Gulf countries, which also included Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

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