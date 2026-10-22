A large sperm whale has become stranded in shallow water near Turners Beach, west of Devonport in Tasmania, Australia. Specialists from Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Parks and Wildlife Service are responding to the incident, ABC News reports.

On the previous evening, Tasmania Police said it was managing the situation at Turners Beach jointly with Parks and Wildlife Service staff.

People asked to stay away

The public was urged to avoid this section of coastline and not enter the water or tidal waters because of the expected danger. Local resident Haydon said that about 100 residents were observing the situation in the morning, while two rangers were ensuring that people did not enter the water because of the risk of sharks appearing.

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According to him, the sperm whale remains stranded, and there is a lot of blood in the water. He described the situation as concerning.

Specialists assess the situation

Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment said that a member of the public reported the whale late on Wednesday evening through the marine mammal hotline. Experts from the Marine Conservation Program and Parks and Wildlife Service staff arrived at the site to assess the situation and determine possible next steps.

The department reminded the public that whales are large and powerful animals, so people should keep their distance for their own safety and the animal’s welfare. Interfering with wildlife is an offence.

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