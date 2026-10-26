Saudi Arabia and Greece have agreed to strengthen defense cooperation and security coordination following talks in Riyadh. Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Al-Yamamah Palace, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Defense and cybersecurity

In a joint statement, the sides confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in defense, which, in their assessment, will contribute to regional and global peace and security. They also agreed to strengthen coordination in combating crime, extremism, terrorism and terrorist financing, as well as to exchange experience and conduct training.

Separately, Riyadh and Athens emphasized the importance of cooperation in cybersecurity and information exchange to protect the key interests and national security of both countries.

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Trade, energy and digital projects

The sides noted growth in bilateral trade since 2021: in 2025, its volume amounted to about $1.7 billion. They plan to develop investments in infrastructure, construction, energy, digital connectivity, logistics and technology.

Saudi Arabia and Greece also reaffirmed their intention to complete the East to Med Data Corridor submarine cable project on schedule, which is intended to strengthen digital connectivity between East and West. In the energy sector, the countries agreed to accelerate cooperation on the electricity interconnection between Saudi Arabia and Greece, as well as explore opportunities to export clean hydrogen to Greece and other EU states.

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