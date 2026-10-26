Former Pakistan Army chief Abdul Waheed Kakar dies — Dawn

Former Pakistan Army chief Abdul Waheed Kakar has died in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced his death on Monday, Dawn reports.

Condolences from the military and president

Chairman of the Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as the country’s military, expressed deep sorrow over the general’s death. An ISPR statement noted his military career, leadership and contribution to service in the Pakistan Army, and offered condolences to the deceased’s family.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed condolences to the family of the former army chief. This was reported by the president’s office.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Service in the army

Abdul Waheed Kakar led Pakistan’s army from January 1993 to January 1996. According to Dawn, he pressured then-President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking their resignations.

This preceded the 1993 elections, in which Benazir Bhutto was elected prime minister. After his term ended, Kakar retired.

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