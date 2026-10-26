Canada has instructed its diplomats in the United States to avoid meetings with candidates in the US midterm elections, attending their events, as well as appearing with them in photographs or campaign materials. The instruction was issued after the administration of US President Donald Trump accused Canadian politicians of possible interference in the November 3 vote, CBC reports.

The US Embassy in Ottawa published a list of episodes it described as potential interference in US elections. They include Liberal Party MP Anthony Housefather campaigning for a Democrat from Florida whom he called a friend, as well as statements by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly about Canada’s counter-tariff strategy.

The list also mentioned an Ontario government advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan that was shown in the United States last year, and a federal billboard campaign in early 2025.

Canada’s response

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the claims of interference. At a press conference in Istanbul, he said the accusations were unfounded and that Canada had no intention of influencing democratic processes in the United States.

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Joly also denied the accusations, noting that she had met with both Republicans and Democrats in recent months. Tufts University professor of international politics Daniel Drezner called meetings between Canadian officials and US politicians standard diplomatic practice. At the same time, he noted that Housefather’s campaigning for a candidate could be somewhat unusual.

Trump’s support for foreign candidates

CBC notes that after returning to the White House in early 2025, Trump endorsed candidates for president or prime minister in Poland, Honduras, Colombia and Japan. More recently, he also expressed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the elections.

The US president supported former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s unsuccessful attempt to be reelected, while Vice President J.D. Vance appeared at a rally in Budapest. In addition, Trump suggested that a financial support package for Argentina would depend on the performance of President Javier Milei’s party in last year’s midterm elections.

Former US ambassador to Canada James Blanchard said the current administration lacks credibility in its accusations against Canada given Trump’s public support for foreign candidates.

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