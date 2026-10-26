Activist Sheffi Paz dies at 74 — Jerusalem Post

Activist Sheffi Paz, who led protests against illegal immigration in southern Tel Aviv, Israel, has died at the age of 74. The organization Save Tel Aviv reported this on Monday, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Paz died after battling cancer. According to the publication, she was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time over the past month, having previously fought the disease three times.

Campaign in southern Tel Aviv

Paz was one of the leading figures in the protest movement of residents of the old neighborhoods of southern Tel Aviv. For many years, she engaged in civic activism focused on residents' safety and changing state migration policy.

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Paz was the daughter of Holocaust survivors and moved to Israel from Poland as a child. In 2013, she launched a public campaign against the presence of illegal migrants in southern Tel Aviv. She organized demonstrations and protests, confronted government officials and local authorities, and became one of the movement's most recognizable representatives.

Court ruling and further activities

Her activism was accompanied by conflicts with law enforcement and legal proceedings. In September 2024, Paz was sentenced to 45 days in prison after being found guilty of offenses related to protest activities, including graffiti and disturbing public order.

She served her sentence and continued her civic activities after her release. Save Tel Aviv said that Paz devoted the final years of her life to defending the interests of southern Tel Aviv residents, while representatives of the organization promised to continue the campaign she led.

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