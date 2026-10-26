Body of East Jerusalem resident found near Bethlehem — Jerusalem Post

The body of an East Jerusalem resident aged 40–49 was found in the Wadi Rahal area near Bethlehem in the West Bank. Police said preliminary findings indicate that the incident was criminal in nature rather than connected to terrorism. As The Jerusalem Post reports, police officers, forensic experts and military personnel were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence.

The body is to be transferred to the Abu Kabir forensic institute to determine the cause of death.

Detentions in Bethlehem and near Hebron

During a nighttime military operation, Israeli security forces detained three suspects in total. In Bethlehem, they detained a Palestinian West Bank resident whom police consider to be linked to Hamas, as well as another local resident suspected of storing weapons.

During searches of their homes, officers seized a loaded hunting rifle, Israel Defense Forces uniforms and various technological items. Both detainees were taken to the Maale Adumim police station; they are accused of illegally carrying and possessing weapons, as well as unauthorized possession of military equipment.

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Another man, aged around 30, was detained near Hebron. According to police, a hunting rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were found in his possession.

Arsenal in Kafr Qasim and operation in Rahat

In the city of Kafr Qasim in central Israel, police and border guards discovered a weapons cache which, according to law enforcement, had been stolen from the Israel Defense Forces. Security forces seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle, three M-16 rifles, eight pistols, six fragmentation grenades and two stun grenades, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and three tactical vests. Two relatives who were at the search site were detained for questioning; the investigation is ongoing.

Also, in the city of Rahat, during an operation to search for illegal weapons, police freed a man who was found chained by his leg to the floor of a house. According to preliminary police data, he may have been held by family members due to drug use. The man's brother was detained.

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