Most PTI lawmakers oppose further talks in Pakistan — Dawn

In Islamabad, Pakistan, most lawmakers from the PTI party opposed further negotiations with influential power centres during a joint parliamentary party meeting that lasted more than seven hours. As Dawn reports, participants believed that continuing such contacts would only demonstrate the party’s weakness, as the other side had already achieved what it wanted.

The meeting at the parliament building focused on the current political situation and PTI’s further strategy. It was chaired by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Senator Ali Zafar and chief parliamentary organizer Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

Disputes over leadership

According to a source who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, most participants, including Asad Qaiser, rejected the idea of further negotiations. Some lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the party leadership and its excessive reliance on the then-chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi.

Some participants questioned why Afridi had been given so much authority despite, according to them, not holding a position in the party hierarchy. Critics also said that the PTI leadership had left him with significant powers because of an interest in personnel appointments and financial matters in the province. These claims were not independently confirmed in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences over the constitutional amendment

At the same time, around 15 lawmakers supported the proposed 28th amendment to the Constitution. They believed it could help normalize relations with the establishment and open the way for Imran Khan’s release.

Disputes also arose during the meeting over a draft declaration presented by Asad Qaiser. According to one participant, the document contained points that had not been discussed at the meeting. After an exchange with Barrister Gohar, lawmaker Faisal Amin Gandapur left the meeting. Azam Swati called on the PTI chairman and his colleagues to resign.

After the meeting, Malik Amir Dogar said that final decisions would be made after consultations with opposition leaders in both chambers of parliament. Senator Ali Zafar said that committees chaired by opposition leaders would be formed to prepare future decisions.

Read us on