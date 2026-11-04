About 500 people occupied Indigenous lands in the Amazon — Mongabay

In the Brazilian Amazon, about 500 people invaded Indigenous lands where the isolated Igarapé Ipiaçava group lives. As Mongabay reports, the land grab was not spontaneous: it was driven by a coordinated political campaign.

Campaign to occupy the territory

According to the investigation, in 2026 politicians and their supporters facilitated attempts to occupy this land. To justify such actions, they cited a new state law that the outlet describes as questionable.

This concerns the Ituna/Itatá territory, where an isolated Indigenous group lives. Mongabay traced links between the political campaign and broader efforts to open the territory to development.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Landholding registrations

Journalists analyzed hundreds of illegal land plot registrations within Ituna/Itatá. According to their data, 97% of such registrations were filed as medium-sized or large landholdings rather than small plots.

Small-scale rural producers are frequently mentioned in speeches and social media posts by politicians and influential agribusiness representatives. Experts warn that further occupation of the territory could expose isolated Indigenous residents to the risk of violence, disease, and potential genocide.

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