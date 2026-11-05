Scottish boxer Willie Hutchinson will face Britain’s Joshua Buatsi on Saturday in a rematch for the vacant WBC light-heavyweight title. The bout will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester. The fight was initially planned for the interim championship title, but its status was upgraded after David Benavidez relinquished the WBC belt by moving up to cruiserweight, BBC Sport reports.

A goal from a teenage notebook

The 28-year-old Hutchinson said at the final press conference that he wrote down sporting goals in a notebook when he was 13. He aimed to become Scotland’s, Britain’s, ევროპის’s and the world’s amateur champion, while on another page he wrote of his intention to win the WBC world championship title.

According to Hutchinson, he still has the notebook. The boxer also noted that he had already won the Silver and International belts and will now fight for the organisation’s main title.

Nearly ten years ago, the athlete known as Hutch-Train became the first Scottish boxer to win a gold medal at the youth amateur world championship. The date of that success and the day of the fight with Buatsi are only a few days apart.

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The opponents’ second fight

Hutchinson and the 33-year-old Buatsi already met more than two years ago. Buatsi then won by split decision in a close contest.

While preparing for their first fight, Hutchinson managed to unsettle his opponent, but this time both boxers spoke about mutual respect at the press conference. Hutchinson said he had to grow up. During the face-off, he stepped closer to Buatsi, but restraint was maintained.

Buatsi has 20 wins and one loss in the professional ring. He said that as a child he did not dream of a boxing career, but later such a goal emerged for him.

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