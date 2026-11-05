Bournemouth defeated Sparta 3-1 in Prague, Czech Republic, in a Europa League match and extended their winning run to seven matches. Marco Rose's team won all four games at the start of their debut European campaign, The Guardian reports.

Comeback win in Prague

The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to individual work from Gambian forward Ebrima Singateh. Before that, Lewis Cook could have opened the scoring for the English club, but his penalty hit the post.

Shortly after the goal, Sparta were reduced to 10 men: Tobias Guddal received a second yellow card within two minutes. Bournemouth equalised in the 57th minute when Tyler Adams sent the ball into the bottom corner after a rebound.

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In the 81st minute, Evanilson put the visitors ahead with a low shot past the goalkeeper. Late in the match, Ryan scored Bournemouth's third goal.

Ferencváros beat Milan

In another match, Ferencváros beat Milan 2-0 away from home. Haitian forward Lenny Joseph scored twice in the second half at San Siro.

The Hungarian club maintained a perfect record in the Europa League despite the dismissal of Bamidele Yusuf. Milan have three points after half of the league-phase matches and are outside the top 24 in the standings.

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