The UN Security Council adopted a Pakistan-initiated presidential statement, “The Role of Diplomacy During Active Hostilities.” The document calls on states to maintain diplomatic contacts after armed conflicts begin, seek ceasefires, prevent escalation and pursue lasting political settlements, Dawn reports.

Call to keep communication channels open

The statement emphasizes that diplomatic engagement during war is necessary to protect civilians, curb violence, prevent the spread of conflicts and facilitate humanitarian assistance. The Council called for the use of mediation, good offices, as well as direct and indirect contacts between parties to hostilities to reduce tensions and create opportunities for negotiations.

The document stresses the importance of maintaining channels of communication both directly between the parties to a conflict and through intermediaries. According to the Security Council, such contacts can help avoid miscalculations, promote de-escalation and pave the way for political negotiations.

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Humanitarian access and political settlement

Among the practical goals of diplomatic work during hostilities, the statement cites facilitating a cessation of hostilities, ensuring safe and unhindered humanitarian access, protecting civilians and reducing the risk of conflicts escalating into regional or international confrontations.

The Security Council also noted that ending hostilities should not be an end in itself: diplomatic and political engagement should continue after a ceasefire in order to achieve a sustainable political settlement. The document recognizes the role of regional and subregional organizations, as well as the UN secretary-general, his representatives, special envoys and mediators in advancing dialogue.

The Pakistani initiative continues the approach enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2788, which was unanimously adopted in July 2025 during Pakistan's presidency of the body. The new statement focuses specifically on diplomatic contacts after an armed confrontation has already begun.

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