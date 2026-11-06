Liebherr has unveiled the R 9300 G8-E, a 250-ton electric mining excavator based on the R 9300 G8 platform. The machine has an electric drive rated at 850 kW, or 1,140 horsepower, and is designed to be powered by a 6–6.6 kV grid, Electrek reports.

Excavator specifications

Liebherr said the electric version delivers the same hydraulic power and bucket performance as the diesel modification. The bucket is specified at 1.8 tonnes per cubic meter.

According to Electrek, Liebherr began converting diesel mining excavators to electric power in limited volumes in 2024. The company positions the new model as a production development of this experience.

Assistance and power systems

The R 9300 G8-E comes standard with the Liebherr Power Efficiency – Hydraulic Control system. It adapts hydraulic power to the machine's load profile and reduces the overall load factor of the power unit.

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Thanks to the Generation 8 electronic architecture, the excavator is compatible with IoMine technologies. These include operator assistance systems, the semi-autonomous Bucket Filling Assistant, the Skyview monitoring system, and the Data View data visualization tool.

Customers can also install an autonomous cable reel system designed to manage the cable and maintain the machine's mobility at the site. Electrek notes that the excavator appears to have onboard batteries, but primarily operates from the power grid. This is expected to reduce the need for charging breaks where a stable grid supply is available.

Liebherr also states that the electric drive has fewer moving parts than a traditional transmission. Under certain conditions, this may reduce maintenance needs and related costs. The company adds that lower vibration levels in the cab may improve operator comfort and reduce fatigue.

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