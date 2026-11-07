Janice Tjen reaches Chennai Open final — Interia Sport

Indonesian tennis player Janice Tjen has reached the final of the WTA 250 Chennai Open tournament in Chennai, India. In the semifinals, the top seed defeated American Robin Montgomery 6:3, 6:4. The match lasted 83 minutes, Interia Sport reports.

Top seed’s advantage

In the first set, Tjen broke serve at 2:1 and later won another game on her opponent’s serve to take a 5:1 lead. Montgomery then won two games in a row, but the Indonesian tennis player closed out the set 6:3.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the second set, at 3:2, Montgomery had two break points on her opponent’s serve but converted neither of them. Shortly afterward, the American lost her own serve. Tjen won the next game on her own serve without dropping a point and then finished the set 6:4.

Possible opponent for Magda Linette

At the time Tjen and Montgomery’s match ended, Polish tennis player Magda Linette was still due to play her semifinal against Anastasia Zakharova. Linette had previously defeated Alona Falei, Moyuka Uchijima and Mai Hontama. Tjen is the reigning Chennai Open champion and has not previously faced Linette in singles.

Read us on