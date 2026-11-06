In France, presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has presented a program that envisages a fundamental revision of European Union rules and a readiness not to comply with EU standards that would hinder the implementation of his policies. This was reported by Politico Europe.

Revision of EU rules

The leader of the France Unbowed party proposes a “new deal” for Europe. His platform envisages revising the EU’s founding treaties and abandoning key parts of the bloc’s rules, including restrictions on public debt and budget deficits.

Mélenchon also wants to suspend competition rules for public services in energy, transport and telecommunications, as well as ease state aid rules. The program states that its immediate implementation at the national level would require confrontation with European institutions.

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Negotiations and a possible referendum

The document says that until an agreement on changing the treaties is reached, Mélenchon’s supporters intend to negotiate with partners while simultaneously not complying with rules that would block their program. If an agreement is reached, they plan to put it to a referendum.

According to Politico’s assessment, these proposals are likely to face resistance from France’s partners in the European Council, where more conservative leaders prevail. Separately, the platform envisages democratic control over the European Central Bank and using its capabilities to finance the environmental and social transition.

Fiscal policy has become one of the central topics ahead of the 2027 presidential election: France’s public debt stands at 117.5% of GDP, while the budget deficit exceeds 5%.

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