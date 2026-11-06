Senator Murphy discharged after stroke, to miss vote — CNBC

In the United States, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. The 53-year-old politician said he will spend the next several weeks at a rehabilitation center and will therefore miss a Senate vote when Congress resumes work on Monday.

Rehabilitation after stroke

Murphy said doctors are positive about his recovery. According to him, he wants to focus on rehabilitation in order to return to work as soon as possible. At the same time, the senator noted that he remains in remote contact with his team and colleagues, while his office staff continue their legislative work and assistance to constituents.

According to CNBC, the stroke occurred last Saturday during Murphy's son's hockey game. The senator felt that something was wrong with his body, called 911, and was hospitalized. He was later diagnosed with a small hemorrhage in the thalamus area of the brain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doctors' assessment

José Suárez, head of the neuroscience intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said that Murphy suffered a small hemorrhagic stroke. According to him, the senator is making significant progress, and the current pace of recovery gives reason to expect a full recovery after rehabilitation.

Murphy's stroke occurred three days before the U.S. midterm elections. Before his hospitalization, he campaigned for Democratic Party candidates in various states, including Michigan, Minnesota, and Florida.

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