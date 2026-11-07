Proceedings against 61-year-old Peter Fitzek have begun at the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany. He called himself the king of Germany and was connected to the “Kingdom of Germany” project. The publication reports on the case from Düsseldorf.

The project at the center of the case

As Der Spiegel reports, Fitzek called himself king, while his supporters paid money. The publication writes that during the trial, the court is to consider what the “Kingdom of Germany” was: a business model or anti-state delusion.

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Start of the trial

Der Spiegel describes Fitzek as Germany’s self-proclaimed king. The publication also raises the question of whether Fitzek takes all these claims seriously. In the photograph accompanying the publication, Fitzek is shown in front of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf before the start of the trial. The report on the opening of the trial was published on November 6, 2026. The publication presents the question of the nature of the project as central to the court proceedings in this case.

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