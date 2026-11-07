Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba will miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Roma. Michael Carrick said this, The Guardian reports.

According to Carrick, Baleba will definitely not play this week and will not return before the international break, which begins on Monday. The 22-year-old Cameroonian joined Manchester United from Brighton in the summer for £70 million. Before the injury, he played seven matches, making his first appearance on 10 October after recovering from an ankle problem.

Carrick also said that Patrick Dorgu, who suffered a hamstring injury while with the Denmark national team during the previous international break, trained with the team at the start of the week. His participation in the weekend match has not yet been determined.

Carrick on the club's recovery

Before the home match against Aston Villa, Carrick was asked whether he could achieve at Old Trafford the standards of Alex Ferguson, whose appointment as United manager marked 40 years. He replied that it was possible, but stressed that success requires time and gradual team-building. Manchester United are currently 17th and are above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

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Donnarumma will keep his place in the team

Enzo Maresca backed Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after mistakes in recent matches. This season, the goalkeeper has made three errors leading to goals, including in the match against RB Leipzig, when he chose his position poorly. Maresca said Donnarumma would keep his place in the team for Saturday's away match against Nottingham Forest.

The coach noted that the Italian is aware of his own mistakes while also making important saves. Manchester City go into the game after two consecutive Premier League defeats. Defender Nico O'Reilly is available to the team but was not included in the England squad because he is not fully fit following back problems.

Arsenal and Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta noted Declan Rice's desire to improve his game. The Arsenal midfielder has provided five assists in the Premier League this season — the most of any player — and has also scored in the Champions League. Rice was among five Arsenal players called up to the England national team by Thomas Tuchel.

Unai Emery confirmed talks with Aston Villa over a new contract and strengthening the club's long-term project. The coach's current agreement runs until 2029. He reported a positive meeting with club chairman Nassef Sawiris, during which they discussed Villa's development, including increasing the budget, revenue and plans to build a new stand at Villa Park.

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