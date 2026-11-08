Bournemouth won 2-1 away to Ipswich in a Premier League match at Portman Road. Marco Rose’s team secured their eighth consecutive victory, while Brazilian forward Evanilson scored in his fifth straight league match.

As The Guardian reports, Evanilson opened the scoring in the fifth minute. The goal resulted from an error by Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, who tried to dribble past the Brazilian with the ball but lost it.

Own goal at the start of the second half

Twenty-seven seconds after play resumed, Bournemouth doubled their lead. Ryan Christie’s shot deflected off Ipswich defender Leif Davis and resulted in an own goal.

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Evanilson did not score in the first six matches of the season, but now has seven goals in eight matches. His goal against Ipswich was his fifth in a row in Premier League matches.

Ipswich reduced the deficit

The hosts pulled one back in the 73rd minute, with Jack Clarke converting a penalty. Ipswich, managed by Gary O’Neil, failed to level the score before the final whistle.

Ipswich had more possession, 58% to 42%, but managed only one shot on target. Bournemouth had four shots on target and took seven corners. For Ipswich, it was just one win in their last seven matches.

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