Rockstar Games has opened preloading for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of the game’s launch on November 19. Users in New Zealand were the first to gain access to the download, which was made available at midnight local time in each time zone. However, players will only be able to launch the game at midnight on release day, Dawn reports.

212 GB of storage

The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to Rockstar Games, 212 GB of free storage space is required to install it. Depending on internet connection speed, the download may take from about an hour to several hours.

Preloading is intended to reduce the load on Rockstar’s servers on launch day, when high demand is expected. GTA VI will be released 13 years after the previous installment in the series.

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Preorders and price

According to estimates by analytics company Sensor Tower, nearly 8 million preorders had been placed two weeks before the game’s release. Buyers of physical editions will be able to pick up their boxes in stores on launch day, but they will contain a download code rather than a disc.

The standard edition of the game costs €79.99 in Europe, while the version with in-game bonuses, including new weapons and cars, costs €99.99. According to Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, the previous installment in the series, GTA V, has sold more than 230 million copies.

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