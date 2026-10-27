In Israel, the B'Yachad party filed an official complaint with the Central Elections Committee over suspected illegal tracking of voters by Likud representatives using an app. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a source in the party.

Complaint to the elections committee

According to the publication, B'Yachad suspects Likud representatives at polling stations across the country of using an app to illegally track voters. The source provided no further details about how the alleged app works or the content of the complaint.

The Jerusalem Post notes that the information about B'Yachad's appeal is based on statements by a source within the party. The publication also described the report as developing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Likud's position

Likud denied any violations. The party said it had set up stations outside polling places where voters could voluntarily provide relevant information.

“This has nothing whatsoever to do with ‘representatives’ at the polling station, to whom voters are required to identify themselves,” Likud said.

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