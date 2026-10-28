In Israel, the Reservists and Economy Party, led by Yoaz Hendel, received about 2.6% of the vote after 85.6% of ballots were counted. This is approximately 100,000 votes short of the 3.25% electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Awaiting the ballot count

Hendel told N12 television that he is waiting for the votes in double envelopes, including military votes, to be counted. He expressed hope that his political force would receive greater support among these voters.

The politician also called for the formation of a Zionist government. According to him, without such a government, Israel will fall apart.

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Statements on responsibility

Commenting on early forecasts that the party would not enter the Knesset, Hendel said that he takes responsibility for the result. At the same time, he accused the media of emphasizing forecasts that the electoral threshold would not be crossed.

Ofer Winter, leader of the People of Israel party, whose political force is also forecast not to enter the Knesset, said that he intends to continue his political activities. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he had not achieved his immediate goal, but that his campaign was the beginning of long-term joint work.

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