Nearly 5,000 Palestinians displaced in Hebron in a week — Al Jazeera

In occupied Hebron in the West Bank, nearly 5,000 Palestinians were displaced in just over a week, Al Jazeera reports, citing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. The city has been under Israeli siege since October 23, when armed Palestinians killed two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near it.

One resident told the outlet that Israeli troops ordered residents at night to leave their homes until further notice. Black X marks appeared on homes that families were forced to leave, while the military turned some houses into military bases. UNRWA called these measures collective punishment, which, according to the agency, violates international law.

Demolitions in the West Bank

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, from 2009 until the start of the current siege on October 23, Israeli forces demolished 2,491 structures in the Hebron governorate and displaced 3,534 people. In the Masafer Yatta area, approximately 400 structures were demolished over 15 years, displacing 969 Palestinians. Nearly half of these structures were demolished since January 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank, more than 34,000 Palestinian refugees remain displaced following the start of Israel's Operation Iron Wall in January 2025, according to UNRWA. According to the agency, the operation destroyed more than half of the residential buildings in these camps.

Destruction in Gaza and Lebanon

In the Gaza Strip, according to an assessment by the UN Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, as of June 16, 2026, 201,290 structures had been damaged or destroyed — about 82% of all structures in the enclave. Many families live in tents, temporary shelters or damaged homes, often without reliable access to water and sanitation.

In southern Lebanon, an assessment by the UN Development Programme, UNDP, released in July 2026, recorded 31,259 damaged or destroyed buildings, mainly south of the Litani River. The International Organization for Migration had registered 333,144 displaced people across Lebanon as of September 9.

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