In South Africa, ahead of the local elections on November 4, 2026, a survey by eNCA and Mark Data forecasts that 48.8% of registered voters will go to the polls. This could mean a further decline in participation: according to South Africa’s Electoral Commission, turnout fell from 89.3% in 1999 to 58.6% in 2024.

As Daily Maverick reports, an Ipsos study showed that 47% of respondents do not believe that any political party represents their views, while 38% are not interested in politics or elections. The publication notes that low turnout often coincides with declining support for the ANC, as dissatisfied supporters of the party may not come out to vote.

Battle for major cities

Polls forecast a further decline in support for the ANC, to 22–32% nationwide. At the same time, according to most estimates, no party will win an outright majority. In Johannesburg, eNCA-MarkData recorded support for the DA at 35%, compared with 21.8% for the ANC. According to eNCA, in Tshwane the DA may receive 33.9%, the ANC 24.9%, and ActionSA 10.7%.

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Among the main problems for voters in major municipalities are disruptions to water and electricity supplies, sewage leaks, and deteriorating road infrastructure. In Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, DA-led coalitions operated after the 2021 elections, but were later replaced by ANC-led coalitions.

Growing role of coalitions

The number of coalitions in South Africa’s local government increased from 27 in 2016 to 70 in 2021. According to an Ipsos forecast, coalition governments may be formed in all metropolitan municipalities except eThekwini, although other polls allow for a coalition there as well.

The MK party, which will participate in local elections for the first time, may receive between 33% and 55% of the vote in eThekwini, according to various polls. Smaller parties, including the IFP, PA, and FF Plus, may play a decisive role in councils without a single-party majority. Of 435 by-elections in electoral wards between February 2022 and June 2026, control changed in 120 cases, and the ANC lost 68 wards.

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