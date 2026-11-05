In Poland, the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) has asked Jacek Karnowski, State Secretary at the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy, for information regarding possible lobbying during the preparation of a bill on housing cooperatives. Interia reports.

What data the CBA requested

In a letter dated October 28, the CBA requested information on the preparation of the position of the Minister of Funds and Regional Policy of July 16, 2026, concerning the draft law on housing cooperatives. The bureau is interested, in particular, in which structural units of the ministry prepared this position.

The CBA also requested a list of entities interested in the bill that had contacted the ministry since December 4, 2025. The request concerns official and informal meetings, their dates and participants, as well as notes or minutes, if they were prepared. Separately, the bureau requested copies of correspondence that such entities sent to the ministry.

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Former minister’s reaction

Former Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz published a photograph of the CBA’s letter and stated that the request appeared less than two weeks after her resignation. She suggested that the bureau’s actions could be an attempt to find compromising materials against her.

On October 22, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced that she had submitted her resignation. The following day, Jan Szyszko left his post as Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy. Subsequently, the board of the Poland 2050 party decided to expel Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, stating that she had acted to the detriment of the party and contrary to decisions of its statutory bodies.

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