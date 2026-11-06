Szczecin launches postgraduate tactical medicine program — Interia

In Szczecin, Poland, the Pomeranian Medical University has launched a new postgraduate program, “Tactical Medicine and Pharmacy,” for specialists with medical education. As Interia reports, some classes will be taught by military personnel.

Preparing for crisis situations

The program’s coordinator, Doctor of Pharmaceutical Sciences Anna Żuk, said the course responds to the current geopolitical situation. According to her, the university aims to prepare civilian medical staff working in pharmacies, outpatient clinics and dental offices to provide assistance during crisis situations, including a terrorist attack or a mass-casualty incident.

The training is intended for doctors, pharmacists, nurses and representatives of other medical professions. Anna Żuk noted that the goal is to prepare medical workers to provide professional assistance to victims before support arrives.

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Evacuation and medical triage

University representative Natalia Andruchuk said the program covers battlefield medicine, biological, chemical and radiation threats, as well as organizing the work of hospitals and pharmacies in wartime conditions. Among the skills participants are expected to acquire are medical triage, evacuation, and the provision of medicines and transport in crisis situations.

According to Żuk, the program also includes practical exercises, including on military sites. She stated that the Pomeranian Medical University is the first higher education institution in northwestern Poland to offer this field of study. Similar classes are conducted by the Medical University of Silesia in Katowice together with commandos from Lubliniec.

Security expert Grzegorz Krzeszowski, commenting to Interia, called initiatives to raise awareness useful, but stressed the need to maintain a balance between strengthening security and public calm.

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