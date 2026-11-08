Taiwan’s Tourism Administration has extended through December 31, 2028, a program offering gift vouchers worth NT$600 to foreign transit passengers at Taoyuan International Airport. The program will run until that date or until the allocated funds are exhausted, Taipei Times reports.

Voucher eligibility requirements

The NT$600 voucher, worth about US$18.31, is available to passengers holding passports other than those of the Republic of China. To participate, they must transit through Taoyuan Airport, enter Taiwan and stay there for no more than 24 hours.

Travelers must register in advance on the campaign website and, upon arrival, present their passport and boarding pass for a connecting flight at the Tourism Administration’s visitor service centers. The vouchers can be used at participating establishments, including restaurants, duty-free shops, souvenir stores and other retail outlets at the airport.

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Additional print run

The program’s initial funding totaled NT$22 million, enough for approximately 36,666 vouchers. As of October 31, passengers had already received 33,525 vouchers, and the remaining supply was expected to be distributed by the end of the month.

To continue the program, the administration plans to print another 40,000 vouchers; their number may be adjusted depending on actual demand. According to the airport operator, 6.69 million transit passengers passed through Taoyuan last year. The extension of the initiative was also linked to the expected completion of the third terminal at the end of next year.

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